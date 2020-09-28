Billie Eilish Debuts First Look At ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ Doc

Billie Eilish fans are about to get an in-depth look at the star’s life.

The “bad guy” singer, 18, debuted the first look at her upcoming documentary, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”, debuting in the new year.

The upcoming flick will follow Eilish as she dropped her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, her wins and performance at the 2020 Grammys, her heartbreaking performance of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the 2020 Oscars and when she debuted the James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die”.

“The World’s A Little Blurry” was directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler.

The documentary film about Billie Eilish, titled “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” and directed by RJ Cutler, will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021. pic.twitter.com/eSMzYE7Jhz — billie eilish (@billieeilish) September 28, 2020

Eilish’s doc will premiere on big screens and on Apple TV+ in February 2021.