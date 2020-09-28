Mohamed Hadid Admits It Is A ‘Tremendous Burden’ To Be Gigi And Bella Hadid’s Dad

Mohamed Hadid is sharing what it’s like to be a father to famous children.

The 71-year-old businessman, who is father to model Gigi and Bella Hadid, chatted with the Times and admitted what a “tremendous burden” it is to parent in the spotlight.

“People don’t look at me as Mohamed Hadid,” he said. “They look at me as the father of Gigi and Bella and Anwar and Alana and Marielle.”

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Shares Photo Of Newborn Daughter Snuggled In Gift From ‘Auntie’ Taylor Swift

Mohamed added, “It’s dangerous for me to be their father. I have to be very careful. Everything I do is a reflection on them. [People] use my kids as an instrument to harass me… Just being their father is a tremendous burden on me. They were my kids. Now I’m their father. It is what it is.”

He later compared life in the spotlight to the Kardashians.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Gives Birth To First Child With Zayn Malik

“We are not the Kardashians. We are actually much more private than people tend to think. We know the Kardashians as friends,” he explained. “Kendall [Jenner] is a great friend of my daughters and we have a lot of respect for what they do, and how they did it… They are good people and they created something so unusual that you have to commend them.”

Mohamed and ex-wife Yolanda Hadid share Gigi, 25, Bella, 23, and Anwar, 21. Mohamed is also father to Marielle, 40, and Alana, 35.