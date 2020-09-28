Gerard Butler Delights Instagram With Squirrel Video

Gerard Butler is making hearts flutter with an adorable video of a squirrel.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of a small squirrel getting friendly with him and crawling all over his body.

Butler laughs as it jumps on his face and nuzzles his cheek, narrating, “It is nibbling everything, it nibbles your face, your fingers, your toes, your heels and then for your clothes.”

It bounds towards his stomach, chewing on a string from his waistband. And after a warning from the star that enough is enough, a second later the squirrel skips off.