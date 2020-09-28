Julianne Moore Gives Drew Barrymore The Secret To Her 24-Year Relationship

Julianne Moore is the embodiment of #relationshipgoals.

The star of “The Glorias” appeared on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” to talk about her new film about the life of feminist activist Gloria Steinem. She also shared the secret behind her 24-year relationship.

“She’s so iconic and so meaningful to so many people and has been emblematic I think of the women’s movement in the United States,” Moore said of Steinem. “She’s known as one of the world’s great listeners so it’s not a very active thing to play as an actor and her speech pattern and her accent is very unique. She is someone who will step back and promote other people and their words. So it was very, very challenging but so fantastic trying to absorb who she was in that way.”

Talking about her own life, Barrymore asked about Moore’s marriage to Bart Freundlich, and whether she has any tips for maintaining such a long relationship.

“The only thing I can say is I think that you both have to really want to be married,” Moore said. “I do feel like I’ve seen situations where things aren’t working out for people because one member of the couple doesn’t want to be there. I think if you are both invested in it working out that’s important. You really have to have a good time. I think they have to make you laugh, if they don’t make you laugh it’s just deadly. And somebody asked me the other day if it felt long a long time and I was like, ‘Oddly no it doesn’t.’ That’s what has been nice about it, it doesn’t feel like a long time.”

Moore was also asked about her role in the highly anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

“I am so excited, I am besides myself. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it happened,” she said, adding, “I feel so lucky, it really is a beautiful, beautiful piece and I think it will make a wonderful movie.”