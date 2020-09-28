Alicia Silverstone Says 9-Year-Old Son Was Made Fun Of By Other Kids For His Long Hair

Alicia Silverstone is proud of her son’s long locks.

Over the weekend, the “Clueless” star shared photos of her 9-year-old son Bear on her Instagram account, showing off his long hair.

As Silverstone explained in the post caption, Bear had been made fun of by some other kids on the bus on the way to surf camp because of his hair, but it didn’t discourage him at all.

“One time my son was made fun of by other kids because of his hair on a bus ride to surf camp,” she wrote. “After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said, ‘Please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist.’ That’s my boy! He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long.”

Along with photos of Bear, Silverstone included some Hollywood hunks like Brad Pitt, Harry Styles and Jason Momoa.

In the comments, fans praised Bear’s incredible hair.

“YES!!!!! Look at that hair bun! I’m so proud,” wrote one commenter.

Another praised Silverstone for being so supportive of her song, writing, “Parenting done right 👏🏼👏🏼.”