BTS Members All Become Multi-Millionaires

The biggest boy band in the world is now joining the multi-millionaires club.

The South-Korean boy band members of BTS all became multi-millionaires after their music label Big Hit Entertainment’s stock value rose. It is the country’s biggest stock listing in three years.

The shares are now listed at 135,000 won ($53 CDN) which puts the company’s total value at 4.8 trillion won ($5.48 billion CDN).

The band’s members – Kim Tae-hyung (also known as V), Jung Ho-seok (J-Hope), Kim Nam-joon (RM), Kim Seok-jin (Jin), Park Ji-min, Jeon Jung-kook, and Min Yoon-gi (Suga) – were each given 68,385 shares in August which amounts to nearly $7.9 million per person.

With the group’s immense global success, including even being invited to deliver an address at the 75th UN General Assembly, this comes as no surprise.