Amanda Seyfried And Thomas Sadoski Secretly Welcome Second Child Together

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski secretly added to their family this month, welcoming an adorable baby boy.

The “Les Misérables” actress, 34, and Sadoski, 44, confirmed the news in a statement to INARA and War Child USA, alongside the first photo of their newborn.

RELATED: Amanda Seyfried And Thomas Sadoski Discuss Why They Support War Child’s COVID-19 Initiative

“Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” they wrote.

Adding, “With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

RELATED: ‘Mamma Mia!’ Producer Reveals A Third Film Is Being Planned, Amanda Seyfried Explains Why She Doesn’t Think It Would Work

The couple, who wed in 2017 while Seyfried was nine months pregnant, are already parents to 3-year-old daughter, Nina.

Seyfried and Sadoski previously chatted about their involvement with War Child, telling ET Canada’s Sangita Patel about the struggle children in high-conflict areas are experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic.