Candace Cameron Bure Talks Keeping Things ‘Spicy’ In Her Marriage, New Product Line

Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating 24 years of marriage to her former hockey-playing husband Valeri Bure by getting a little “spicy” on Instagram as she talks life after “Fuller House” and her new lifestyle and apparel product line, Love Over All.

The “Full House” actress cause a bit of controversy recently by posting two photos: a “sweet” one with Bure and another, “spicy” one with her husband getting a little handsy by placing his hand over her breast.

RELATED: Bob Saget Comments On Candace Cameron Bure’s PDA Instagram Post

“You know what, this was in my mind a very silly post,” she tells ET Canada. “And I had no idea it was going to get this huge reaction, both criticism and a ton of love and positivity, which I think the majority of people were like, thank you, that you were showing a married couple of 24 years still has some spice and sexiness to the relationship which yes that was my clap back; I’m like, this is what keeps us going. So, you know, I didn’t think it was inappropriate or immodest in any way I just thought it was a picture of a fun-loving couple.”

She adds: “‘Cause normally we hear about the couples where ‘Oh sex ended a long time ago. I’m married.’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no, no that’s the blessing of marriage.'”

Bure, 44, is moving on from DJ Tanner with the revived “Fuller House” coming to an end after five seasons, revealing she and her castmates have remained close over the years and will continue to do so.

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Says Working On ‘The View’ Was Her ‘Most Difficult Job To Date,’ Admits Saying Goodbye To ‘Fuller House’ Has Been ‘Rough’

“We’re a super close family, we always have been and it was just such a gift to do ‘Fuller House’. It was an amazing five seasons. It was like, my dream come true,” she says.

Another of Bure’s dreams is her new product line Love Over All and her son Lev’s recent engagement.

“The products range from T-shirts to coffee mugs, to desktop accessories and paper goods like notepads and journals and devotionals all with this message,” she says of Love Over All.

As for the engagement, “They are wonderful though and they have invited me in to help as much as I want to so I’m being as respectful as possible of my position as mother-in-law but, like, come on — I love planning a party!”