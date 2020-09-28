Ryan Seacrest Teases More Kris Jenner Content After ‘RHOBH’ Casting Rumours

Ryan Seacrest promises more Kris Jenner content is on the way.

The “Live With Kelly And Ryan” co-host joined Kelly Ripa on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” with Andy Cohen on Monday and addressed the rumours surrounding the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” matriarch joining Slice’s “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”.

While Cohen confirmed that Jenner said “no” to the series, Seacrest promises he and E! have something up their sleeves now that “KUWTK” will end in 2021.

“She [Jenner] had so much success and control over at E! that, um, there might be some other things that you may hear about coming soon,” Seacrest teased.

Of “RHOBH” he said, “I don’t know that she would be seeking to be part of an ensemble where she didn’t have some creative control.”

But Seacrest says ending the long-running reality series was a tough decision for the family: “She said that it was a very difficult decision for them to make, but you know, the family has got so many businesses going on and they’re moving in so many different directions and she is the master of marketing and helping fuel all of those businesses.”

The idea of adding Jenner to “RHOBH” came to fans after Bravo announced both Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp would not return to the series.