‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Harry Jowsey Spills On His Split From Francesca Farago, Justin Bieber Sliding Into His DMs

Harry Jowsey is opening up about life post-“Too Hot To Handle”.

The Australia native, 23, stopped by the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with co-hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn and spilled on his breakup with Francesca Farago and how Justin Bieber slid into his DMs.

“We have each other both blocked on everything,” Jowsey revealed. “So we broke up the first time and I wrote her this love letter. I was so sad, I was so heartbroken. I even bought her this rose gold cuff that had coordinates on it from where we met.”

Jowsey and Farago met on set of the hit Netflix reality series. They later got engaged before breaking up for good.

“The only time we saw each other was one time in a whole year, and that’s when we decided we still loved each other and we wanted to give it another go,” he added. “It was weird… I was like once she moves to L.A. we’ll try it fresh and build it from the ground up and get those feelings back and move forward. BUT it wasn’t received that well and it went pear-shaped and now we just have each other blocked on everything.”

When asked about his DMs, Jowsey said Bieber was the “craziest person” to slide in.

“He DM’d me and was like what’s your number because he watched the show,” he explained. “I think he saw a lot of similarities between myself and him… He’s the nicest guy I’ve ever met, he’s so sweet, he’s so warm and welcoming. Honestly, I kinda freaked out and cried. I was like there’s no f**king way this guy knows I’m a human and exist.”

What’s next for Jowsey? “I would f**king love to be ‘The Bachelor’.”

“Too Hot To Handle” is streaming now on Netflix.