Will Smith Brings Fans On A Virtual Tour Of The ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion

Will Smith is bringing fans back to the ’90s.

The actor and DJ Jazzy Jeff joined forces and took a tour of the iconic “Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” mansion.

The famous home was recently renovated and filled with artifacts from both the show and Smith’s career. It is now available for booking on Airbnb.

Shared to Smith’s YouTube channel, the pair took a tour of the house made to look just like the one from the series. The main bedroom is a perfect remake of the room Will stayed in while living in the pool-house with Carlton and it even features some of the iconic sneakers and clothing Will wore throughout the series.

Later, the cast of “Fresh Prince” joined in on the fun.

The house was turned into an Airbnb to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary. Bookings open on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and will only cost guests $30 a night.