Tyler Posey Plays Guitar In The Nude To Promote OnlyFans Account

Tyler Posey knows how to grab the attention of his fans.

RELATED: Tyler Posey Shares Support For Trans Community After Attack On YouTuber Eden The Doll

The “Teen Wolf” star bared it all in order to announce that he has signed up for OnlyFans.

“You guys asked for it, and I supplied. I now have an OnlyFans,” wrote Posey, captioning an Instagram video in which he can be seen playing his guitar while wearing nothing at all.

“Follow the link in my bio and come get wet with me!”, added the cheeky actor.

RELATED: Tyler Posey And ‘Teen Wolf’ Cast Say Goodbye To Fans At Emotional Comic-Con Panel

“I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans,” said Posey in an official statement about the account, according to Pride.

“I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them. I get to talk about things on OnlyFans that I maybe wouldn’t get to otherwise and connect with more people like me. I want to accomplish creating unique content and collaborating with my friends to bring a fun experience to my fans.”

Posey joins stars like Tyga, Pia Mia and Bella Thorne, who have also signed up on the subscription-based NSFW social platform.

RELATED: Bella Thorne Reveals She Received Death Threats On Social Media After Charlie Puth And Tyler Posey Drama