Kelly Ripa Gets Inspiration From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Nude Photo, Daughter Lola Has Hilarious Response

Over the weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her birthday suit in celebration of her 48th birthday. The viral photo gave Kelly Ripa an idea for her own upcoming birthday.

On Oct. 2, Ripa will turn 50 and decided to run the “stripped down” idea past her daughter Lola, 19.

“You’ve been warned,” Ripa texted Lola, along with a link to the article.

“Oh lord. Honey. Do u what u want. Just know. That I have a birthday also. And an Instagram,” Lola quipped back.

Ripa’s husband and dad to Lola responded, “lord.”

Paltrow’s own daughter, Apple, 16, had a similar reaction to seeing her mom’s post on Sunday.

“MOM,” she responded, then added in another comment, “You are killing it tho.”

