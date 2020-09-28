Brandi Glanville’s Sons Plea With Andy Cohen To Get Their Mom Back On ‘RHOBH’

Brandi Glanville is working hard to get her diamond back on “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”.

The star brought Andy Cohen onto Monday’s episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast and drilled the Bravo mogul on why she’s not a full-time housewife again.

Glanville was a housewife on the hit Slice reality series between seasons three and five. She appeared during season 10 as a friend.

“So what is the excuse now?” she asked Cohen.

“I don’t know the answer to that. You’re not on an island, but you’re not exactly friends with any of the women,” Cohen explained. “I would say you’re as close to being back as you’ve been in a long time.”

But when Cohen didn’t give Glanville a definitive answer, the former model brought in her sons, Mason and Jake Cibrian (who she shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian), to beg the “Watch What Happens Live” host to let their mother back on the show.

“You want your mom on the show? Why?” Cohen asked 17-year-old Mason.

“Because she deserves it,” Mason said. “You kind of milked her for everything this season to make some views and stuff and she hasn’t gotten even half as much as the other Housewives. I feel like she should be compensated. She’s the best woman I’ve ever met.”

“You make really good points,” Cohen replied.

Glanville later shared a video to her Instagram story of 13-year-old Jake making a similar plea, “I was wondering if you would do the right thing and give my mom her job back like you said you would. Because she was like the main focus of the whole season and like get her money back so we can move out of this place and get her what she deserves.”

Following the season 10 finale of “RHOBH”, there are two spots up for grabs as Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp will not return.