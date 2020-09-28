Stassi Schroeder Teases Return To Her Podcast After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

Stassi Schroeder could be making her return to the podcast world.

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum, 32, teased a potential “Straight Up With Stassi” revival on Instagram.

It all started with a simple Instagram post featuring her former co-stars Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright, who are all set to be first-time moms.

RELATED: Tamron Hall Denies Ambushing Stassi Schroeder In First Interview Since Her Firing From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Both Schroeder and her fiancè Beau Clark and Kent and her fiancè Randall Emmett are expecting girls, while Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor are expecting a little boy.

“Who would’ve thought we’d all be… sober at the same time,” Schroeder captioned a photo showing off all three growing baby bumps.

RELATED: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Stassi Schroeder Says ‘I Wasn’t Anti-Racist,’ Admits She Was A ‘Karen’

But when a commenter referenced her photo podcast, writing, “Wow beautiful I wish you had your podcast so we can know how you are surviving not drinking,” Schroeder simply replied, “Soon.”

Schroeder was let go from the hit Slice reality series and her podcast platform in June after racially insensitive comments she had previously posted resurfaced. Her former co-stars Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired for similar reasons. “Straight Up With Stassi” is no longer available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

Following her firing, the “Next Level Basic” author joined Global’s “Tamron Hall” this month and addressed her past comments.

“I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not,” Schroeder admitted. “I’ve never felt like I was racist, I don’t have hate in my heart. But I’ve recognized that I wasn’t anti-racist. I wasn’t. That’s something that I’ve been learning throughout all of this.”