Director James Gunn Tells Critics Of Margot Robbie And Character Harley Quinn To ‘GTFO’

James Gunn won’t let anyone talk badly about the stars that feature in his movies.

RELATED: Director David Ayer Apologizes For Harley Quinn Portrayal In ‘Suicide Squad’: ‘I Will Do Better’

The director, who is currently working on “The Suicide Squad”, hit back at a hater who criticized actress Margot Robbie and her character, Harley Quinn.

The comment came after Gunn took to Instagram to post some fan art for “The Suicide Squad” which featured Harley Quinn on King Shark’s shoulders.

“Thanks to so many of you for your awesome fan art. I try to like or share in my stories as much as possible, so keep it coming,” wrote the impressed movie-maker.

RELATED: Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Sports A Whole New Look In On-Set Photos Of ‘The Suicide Squad’

Underneath the post, a follower accused Warner Bros. of forcing Harley Quinn into “The Suicide Squad”, speculating that Gunn must be “a little pissed” about it.

Gunn had the perfect response to the critic, telling them to “GTFO”.

“She’s probably my favourite DC character, and Margot Robbie is probably the best actor I’ve ever worked with, bar none,” he added.

“The Suicide Squad” hits theatres on Aug. 6, 2021.

The star-studded new movie features Nathan Fillion as T.D.K, Flula Borg as Javelin, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Peter Capaldi as Thinker and Pete Davidson as Blackguard.

RELATED: Harley Quinn Gets Redemption In Final ‘Birds Of Prey’ Trailer