Sharon Osbourne Supports Dax Shepard After His Relapse With Painkillers

Sharon Osbourne caught up with the ladies on “The Talk” after returning to set for the first time this season.

As the show returned for season 11 last week, Osbourne was left in quarantine after two of her granddaughters tested positive for COVID-19.

The co-hosts discussed “Armchair Expert” host Dax Shepard’s recent revelation that he had relapsed in his addiction battle after breaking his ribs in a motorcycle accident.

RELATED: Dax Shepard Thanks Fans For Support After Revealing Recent Relapse

“Unfortunately, this is a story I’ve heard so many times, from so many people who are in the program,” Osbourne said.

She continued, “People hurt their backs, that’s the big one…the pain is agonizing, and you know, you stay on the painkillers for a week, two weeks. Then, it’s every other day. I just need one. That’s the way this disease is, you know. It’s a cruel disease, and it messes with your brain, and it’s the disease telling you that you need them. It’s the disease telling you you’re in pain, and really if you took a couple of Tylenol and had a good slap on the back you’d be alright. But this is what it does… it’s hypnotizing.”

RELATED: Dax Shepard Shaves Half His Head So He Can ‘Match’ Daughter’s New Haircut

Multiple members of Osbourne’s family including husband Ozzy, and children Jack and Kelly, have opened up in the past about their own addiction issues.

Osbourne added, “Thank God he’s found it within him, the strength within him, to come clean. You know, it takes one hell of a man to be able to do that. And, I bow down to you, Dax Shepard. Get those pills, throw them away. You know what you’ve got to do. You’re a big boy. And [I’ll] say a little prayer for you. You’re going to be just fine.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays on Global at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.