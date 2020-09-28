Beyoncé Sends Young Cancer Patient A Sweet Note And Flowers

Beyoncé is showing her love and support for one of her young fans who is battling cancer.

Lyric Chanel received a large, stunning white floral arrangement, along with a note that said, “you are a survivor.”

“When the Queen Bey sends you flowers 😱😱😱 Thank you so much @beyonce Lyric was so shock to get mail from you and she said Beyonce is the Best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet you,” Chanel’s mom captioned the video and pictures on Instagram.

RELATED: Beyoncé Embarrasses Blue Ivy With A Corny Joke

“Thank you so much for these flowers. I love you and I can’t wait to meet you,” Chanel said in the clip as she blew a kiss to the camera.

Bey’s message also included the lyrics to “Love On Top”, which is one of Chanel’s favourite songs.

RELATED: Tina Knowles Reveals That ‘Beyoncé’ Is Her Maiden Name

Chanel has had to undergo four surgeries since being diagnosed with brain cancer/Anaplastic Ependymoma.

A GoFundMe to help cover the cost of the surgeries has been set up.