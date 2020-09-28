Brooks Laich Says COVID Revealed ‘Who’s Really Important’ Amid Julianne Hough Reconciliation Rumours

Brooks Laich is opening up about the lessons that he has learned from the pandemic.

In the latest episode of his “How Men Think” podcast, the former hockey player revealed that COVID-19 has influenced him to “seek connection” with the people who are “really important” in his life.

The comments come amid speculation that Laich and wife Julianne Hough have rekindled their relationship. The couple have remained friendly since their May split, which was announced shortly after they decided to quarantine separately amid the pandemic.

“Laughter and love were two of the things that I focused on the most in 2020,” said Laich during the podcast.

“Having those [at the] top of [my] mind has brought me certainly closer with the people in my life. It’s also connected me with the people at a deeper, more affectionate, more loving, more vulnerable way. COVID has really revealed to me who’s really important in my life in ways of, like, seeking connection with them.”

Meanwhile, Laich and Hough appeared to spend time together at a lake house earlier this month.

