Meghan Markle To Take Part In Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit

Meghan Markle will be taking part in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit.

The three-day event will “gather the preeminent women in business, along with select leaders in government, philanthropy, education, sports, and the arts, to explore our theme, ‘Rising to the New Reality’.”

The Duchess of Sussex will have a one-on-one with Ellen McGirt to discuss “what it will take to create humane tech.”

“Our experiences online shape our communities offline. How do we build—and rebuild—our digital world? What’s the true price we pay if we don’t?” reads the official description on the summit’s page.

According to royal author Omid Scobie, humane tech will be a big part of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell. The couple has yet to officially launch their charitable organization and are waiting for the right time.

Meghan will speak starting at 1:15 p.m. ET on Sept. 29.