BTS Takes Over The ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

BTS Army will get their fix this week as the K-pop group is taking over “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

Each night will feature a performance, games, skits and interviews.

“We love having BTS on the show. These guys are incredible, and you just know they’re going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable,” Fallon said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time the group has been on the show, earlier this year they had a “Subway Special” which included BTS taking over Manhattan’s Grand Central Station and performing on a subway car.

Over the weekend, the group announced they will have a new album BE coming out in November.