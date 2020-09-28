Mel C Admits ‘Cruel And Heartless’ Tabloids Made Her Life ‘Devastatingly Hard’

Mel C is reflecting on the downside of life in the spotlight in a candid new essay.

The Spice Girls star admitted that tabloid pressure pushed her to the “point of illness” at the peek of the girl band’s fame.

“The lows of being famous were devastatingly hard,” the “Wannabe” singer said. “I was vulnerable, and the tabloids were cruel and heartless. It pushed me to the point of illness. I was struggling with an eating disorder and suffering from depression. I had everything I’d ever dreamed of, and was desperately unhappy. It’s often forgotten that people in the public eye are human.”

The 46-year-old star added, “At that stage in your life you’re not equipped to deal with the pressure.”

Mel C also offered advice to anyone else who might be struggling with depression.

“You need to get to the point where you’re ready for help – that’s the hardest bit of starting to get better,” she continued.

“People around me knew things weren’t right, but I was ashamed and could see no way out, so avoided them. When the time came, it was down to the professionals. Remember this: you deserve a better life. I continue to say it to myself and to others.”

Elsewhere in the essay, Mel C opened up on life in lockdown, admitting that it’s especially hard as a mother.

The pop star shares daughter Scarlet Starr, 11, with ex Thomas Starr.

“I think I cried today,” she added “I’m doing that a lot at the moment. My life right now is constantly overwhelming. Being a mother, having a career, grappling with lockdown. I make music so I can go out and perform, and not knowing how or when I might do that again makes me terrified about the future.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.