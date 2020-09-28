Michelle Obama Is Secretly Part Of A Online Knitting Community

Some people baked sourdough during quarantine, Michelle Obama took up knitting.

The former First Lady turned to the Internet to learn how but used a pseudonym to chat with other knitters.

“I have knitted a blanket, like five scarves, three halter tops, a couple of hats for Barack, and I just finished my first pair of mittens for Malia,” Obama said while on “The Rachel Ray Show”. “One is twice as big as the other.”

She then spoke about the online community she joined.

“They don’t know I’m in the knitting community because I don’t use my real name, but I have some knitting, you know, tutors who I kind of go through to get my yarn and my patterns and all that,” she added.

Obama also spoke about how the family dealt with self-isolation.

“It’s really interesting, because sometimes Barack just comes into the room, and I’m in the middle of something, and he’s like, ‘What are you doing?'” she recalled. “And I’m like — ‘Nothing. Nothing. Just please go.’ Sometimes you just don’t want to talk. You’re not ready for a check-in when they are. So, yeah.”

“Quarantine started out so lovely. There was the first phase when we were all together, and we’d go apart, and then we’d come together… then right around June, all that magic started wearing off,” she added laughing.

“The Rachel Ray Show” airs weekdays on Global at 11 a.m. ET/PT.