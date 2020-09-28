Eddie Redmayne Calls ‘Vitriol’ Towards J.K. Rowling ‘Disgusting’ Despite Disagreeing With Her Anti-Trans Views

Eddie Redmayne has admitted that he was “alarmed” by the “vitriol” which J.K. Rowling received on social media following her comments about the transgender community.

RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To ‘KUWTK’ Ending, J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Remarks: ‘Don’t Criticize It Until You’ve Walked In Their Shoes’

In an interview with The Daily Mail, the “Fantastic Beasts” star revealed that he was prompted to write the “Harry Potter” author a private note after the “absolutely disgusting” comments that were hurled at her on social media.

However, Redmayne does not agree with Rowling’s viewpoints on the issue.

The actor, who has previously stood up for transgender rights and starred as Elbe, one of the first known recipients of sex reassignment surgery in “The Danish Girl”, told the publication that he has many “trans friends and colleagues” who are “having their human rights challenged around the world and facing discrimination on a daily basis.”

RELATED: Eddie Redmayne Confirms ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Is Back In Production

Redmayne also told the outlet that he felt that the insults to trans people on social media are “equally disgusting.”

He added: “Similarly, there continues to be a hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people online and out in the world that is devastating.”

RELATED: J.K. Rowling’s New Book Accused Of Transphobia And Sparks Outrage

Redmayne plays Newt Scamander in the “Fantastic Beasts” films, which Rowling penned.