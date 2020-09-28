Robert Pattinson Says He ‘Weirdly’ Enjoys Roles That He Could ‘Mess Up’

As Robert Pattinson has headed back to “The Batman” set after testing positive for COVID-19, he is well aware that all eyes are on him.

The actor spoke to Total Film magazine about how he likes the added pressure of playing a beloved role, knowing that he could “mess it up.”

RELATED: ‘The Batman’ Back In Production After Positive COVID Test

“There’s a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you’re working on,” Pattinson told the publication.

“I weirdly enjoyed it during ‘Twilight’ the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage.”

Pattinson also made it clear that “The Batman” is “not an origin tale.”

RELATED: Jeffrey Wright Says He Didn’t Recognize Colin Farrell On ‘The Batman’ Set

“For me, what’s really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman,” he added.

During DC FanDome, Matt Reeves explained how his film will start during “year two” as Bruce Wayne figures out how to be the hero.