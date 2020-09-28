Morgan Freeman Narrates Trailer For 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s New Album, ‘Savage Mode 2’

Morgan Freeman just got even cooler.

The 83-year-old actor has lent his iconic voice to a trailer for rapper 21 Savage and producer Metro Boomin’s new album, Savage Mode 2.

RELATED: Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Ellen Pompeo And More Celebs Participate In ‘Mask Up’ PSAs

In the clip, which is directed by Gibson Hazard, Freeman explains, “Savage is defined as fierce, beastly, and untamed. Mode is defined as a way of operating or using a system. So to be in savage mode is to go hard, not allowing anything to stop or deter you from your mission.”

The “Seven” star adds, “Basically, this means when someone’s in savage mode, they are not to be f**ked with.”

RELATED: Morgan Freeman Shares Message Of Hope Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: ‘Social Distancing Is Not Stopping Us From Coming Together’

Savage Mode 2 is a follow-up to the original 2016 collaboration between the rapper and producer.

The new album will be released on Friday, Oct. 2 via Epic Records.

RELATED: Morgan Freeman Reads Out Congressman John Lewis’s Final Words In Powerful Essay