Meghan McCain And Husband Ben Domenech Welcome First Child Together

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech have become first-time parents.

“The View” co-host and her husband have welcomed a baby girl into their family.

McCain’s talk show took to Twitter to announce the news and congratulate the couple on Monday evening.

.@MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech! Congratulations Meghan and Ben! ❤️ https://t.co/IsnOQPxrel pic.twitter.com/Yoxl97fqa4 — The View (@TheView) September 29, 2020

The tweet from “The View” also revealed the baby girl’s beautiful name – Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.

McCain restrained talking about her pregnancy as she didn’t want to expose her unborn child to the “social media cesspool” including comments that are left on her posts, often related to her late father John McCain.

“Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible. I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety,” she previously wrote in a social media post.

“Thank you for the continued kind words, support and prayers regarding my pregnancy from so many of you who are nothing but kind. It has meant a lot during this crazy time,” she concluded.

McCain and her Domenech announced in March that they were expecting their first child after suffering a miscarriage.

