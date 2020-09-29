Naya Rivera’s Sister Nickayla There To Support Nephew Josey

Naya Rivera’s sister wants to be there for the late actress’s five-year-old son Josey.

Nickayla Rivera shares her thoughts about supporting her nephew in an Instagram Story.

“In the darkest time of my life,” the model, 25, wrote, “the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can’t show up for myself. Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”

“What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted. I hope you all can do the same.”

Photo: @nickaylarivera/instagram

Naya Rivera’s body was found in July after disappearing from a boating trip with her son. The medical examiner’s office announced that the cause of death was drowning by accident.

