Emma Corrin & Josh O’Connor Talk Playing Princess Diana & Prince Charles On ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor did extensive research to prepare for their roles as the tragic royal couple on season 4 of “The Crown”.

In an interview for Vanity Fair‘s October issue, Corrin explains it involved hands-on research, such as speaking to the princess’s private secretary Patrick Jephson.

“Something he said was how happy she was,” Corrin says. “Obviously there was a tragic strain throughout her life, which you feel very much in the series. She had so much heartbreak, loss, and loneliness, but Patrick said that her natural inclination was towards happiness.”

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Loved Figuring Out How To Play Princess Diana

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

RELATED: Elizabeth Debicki ‘Incredibly Excited’ To Play Princess Diana In The Final Two Seasons Of ‘The Crown’

When questioned on whether Jephson believes the princess truly loved her husband, he told Corrin that she “undoubtedly” did.

“Honestly, that breaks my heart completely,” Corrin adds. “Patrick said, ‘Even when they were fighting and getting the divorce, her only concern was that Charles was all right.’”

Prince Charles’ character in season 4 is also shifting from a sympathetic character into a flawed one. His arc revolves around the difficulties of being in love with a married woman and struggling to love the woman he has wed.

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Season 4 Release Date Revealed, Netflix Unveils New Teaser

To prepare for the season, O’Connor read about the psychology of marital breakdowns – research that has caused him to be “more wary of marriage now.”

Season 4 of “The Crown” is set to premiere on Netflix November 15.