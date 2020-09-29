Kate Middleton Enjoys Outdoor Fun With Group Of Scouts

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed her inner child while visiting a London Scouts troop on Tuesday.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Meets Up With Moms And Their Kids In London Park To Show Her Support Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Duchess of Cambridge talks with members of the Beavers — Getty

The visit marked Kate Middleton’s appointment to joint president of the Scouts alongside the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent.

During her meeting with Cub and Beaver Scouts in Northolt, West London, the duchess toasted marshmallows and wrote letters to send to care-home residents.

About taking on the role of joint president, Kate said, “For many children and young people, the Scout Association plays a key role as they build relationships and develop the skills they need to succeed in later life.”

RELATED: ‘String Of Lies’ Published About Kate Middleton Removed By Tatler

Kate, who previously volunteered with a Cub Scout pack when she and Prince William lived in North Wales, continued, “When I volunteered with the Scouts on Anglesey eight years ago, I was struck by the huge impact the organization has on inspiring young people to support their communities and achieve their goals.

“I am delighted to be joining the Duke of Kent as joint president of the association and look forward to working with Scouts across the country as they strive to make a positive difference to our society.”

Duchess of Cambridge — Getty

The royal was careful to maintain social distancing from the children amid the current pandemic.

RELATED: Prince William, Kate Middleton Show Off Their Bagel-Making Skills In First Instagram Reels

Welcoming Kate to the role, the Duke of Kent said, “The Scouts’ ethos of dedication, inclusivity and lending a helping hand wherever one is needed resonates across the generations and, as such, I am delighted to welcome the Duchess of Cambridge as joint president, and to work together to continue that legacy.”

The duchess was also presented with the Silver Wolf Award, which is the highest award made by the Scout Association.