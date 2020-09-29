Netflix Shares Fun Trailer For ‘Vampires vs. The Bronx’

A group of teenagers are in a “high stakes” battle with vampires trying to take over their neighbourhood in Netflix’s new movie, “Vampires vs. the Bronx”.

The official synopsis for the film says, “Three gutsy kids from a rapidly gentrifying Bronx neighbourhood stumble upon a sinister plot to suck all the life from their beloved community.”

Unlike other vampire movies, the bloodsuckers in “Vampires vs. the Bronx” come in the form of real estate workers.

“You all know how this starts. White people with canvas bags? That’s always the first sign,” says a character narrating the trailer.

Starring Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III and Gregory Diaz IV, the new flick mixes horror with social commentary to explore how gentrification can be a real “pain in the neck.”

“Vampires vs. the Bronx” arrives on Netflix on Oct. 2.

