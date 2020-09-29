Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Prays Her Mom Doesn’t ‘Get Hurt’ Before Shows

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme has revealed why she prays every time her mom goes on stage.

Emme is such a strong believer in the power of prayer that she wrote about it in her new children’s book, Lord Help Me.

Elsewhere in the interview, Emme also reflected on the iconic moment when she joined her mom on stage during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February.

The talented pre-teen sang part of J.Lo’s hit song “Let’s Get Loud”, as well as lines from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA”.

“When I was walking to, like, under the stage where I had to be, it was scary, but when I got up there, everything was fine,” recalled the young singer.

Lopez added, “I said, ‘Listen, there’s nothing there, except you and that camera with the red light on it. Just look at the red camera. She nailed it.”