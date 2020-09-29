Deborra-Lee Furness Slams ‘Mean-Spirited’ Rumours That Her Husband Hugh Jackman Is Gay

Deborra-Lee Furness is tired of tabloid rumour-mongering about her husband.

Appearing Tuesday on “Brush with Fame” with host Anh Do, the actress-producer addressed longtime rumours that her husband Hugh Jackman is gay.

“I see these magazines and they’re so mean-spirited,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “I hope people realize it’s all made up.”

The 64-year-old continued, [Hugh’s] been ‘gay’ for so many years, I was ‘gay’ too when I did [the 1988 film] ‘Shame’. They were shocked when I got married.”

Furness added, “It’s just wrong. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘Oh, he’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be p**sed! And so what! What are we discussing here… Is he a vegetarian… Is he gay?

In 2013, Jackman responded to the rumours online in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying of their effect on his wife, “Just recently, it bugs her. She goes: ‘It’s big. It’s everywhere!'”