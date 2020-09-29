Carole Baskin Says ‘DWTS’ Judge Bruno Tonioli Is On Her Husband’s ‘List’ For Being ‘Unnecessarily Cruel’

Carole Baskin’s husband likes “Dancing with the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli about as much as he likes Netflix’s “Tiger King”.

Baskin was recently eliminated from “DWTS” after achieving a record-low score for her samba to “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King”. The big-cat activist and her dance partner Pasha Pashkov scored 11 out of 30.

RELATED: Carole Baskin Exits ‘DWTS’ After ‘Circle of Life’ Performance

“My husband texted me to say he thought Bruno was on his list with the ‘Tiger King’ producers as being unnecessarily cruel,” Baskin told “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. “And his very next question was, when are you coming home?”

“Samba is one of the toughest dances, was it fair to do it in the third?” she continued. “Pasha says it was the hardest dance but how could we not dance to ‘Circle of Life’ so we took the challenge.”

It was Baskin’s daughter who pushed her to do “DWTS”. Baskin revisited the conversation she had with her daughter following the “Tiger King” subject’s elimination.

“She is so proud of me and when are you coming home? This was an opportunity for the world to see who I really am and that was definitely the case,” Baskin said. “All of the awareness that is raised from this has been wonderful for the cats. That has been my main reason for being here.”

RELATED: Carole Baskin Sued By Missing Husband Don Lewis’ Daughters

Asked for her “DWTS” prediction, Baskin had two names that stuck out as potential season winners.

“Nelly was my first choice and Skai [Jackson] really surprised me, she had so much energy,” she said. “It would be a toss-up for me between the two.”