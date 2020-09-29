Jennifer Aniston Considered Quitting Acting To Become An Interior Designer

She’s one of Hollywood’s most famous stars but Jennifer Aniston almost gave up acting to pursue a completely different line of work.

The “Morning Show” actress recently considered becoming an interior designer despite working in front of the camera for more than 30 years.

Aniston shared her thoughts about walking away from show business with co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett during their latest episode of the “SmartLess” podcast.

“I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind,” she admitted, “which it never did before.”

The “Friends” alum explained that she considered walking away from the industry after an “unprepared project” she had completed “sucked the life out of me.”

“I don’t know if this is what interests me,” she recalled thinking.

Revealing why she considered transitioning into a career in interior design Aniston said, “I love it. It’s my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me.”

Emmy winner Aniston eventually had a change of heart once she began work on “The Morning Show”.