‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ Director Wants To Make Forest Whitaker Film A Christmas Classic

Forest Whitaker is Jingle Janglin’ his way to Netflix this holiday season.

Whitaker stars as toymaker Jeronicus Jangle alongside Madalen Mills, who plays his granddaughter in “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”. The two construct a magical invention that could change their lives forever — if they can get it working in time.

Director David E. Talbert told Entertainment Weekly about why this project is so important to him.

“For me as a father of a little Black boy and an uncle of a little Black girl, it’s important for me to put images of wonder and magic that are universal out in the universe,” Talbert said. “Because if we never see it then how do we know we can be it?

“It’s something we’ve never seen. And when you watch it, you realize it’s something we should have seen.”

Keegan-Michael Key and Anika Noni Rose also star in the film. John Legend wrote the music for the movie and serves as a producer alongside Philip Lawrence.

“Jingle Jangle” premieres November 13 on Netflix.