Taylor Swift Fans Hijack Jake Gyllenhaal’s Childhood Photo Throwback

Jake Gyllenhaal probably didn’t expect Taylor Swift fans to take over his latest Instagram post.

The “Nocturnal Animals” star shared an adorable black-and-white throwback of himself as a child on Monday, Sept 28.

“I’ve worn my glasses ever since I parted my hair meticulously with gel,” wrote the actor in the caption.

Although the post was aimed to raise awareness about New Eyes and their partnership with The Inspire Project, Swifties commented underneath the photograph with “All Too Well” lyrics.

Gyllenhaal is thought to be the inspiration behind Swift’s 2011 hit.

The actor and the singer started dating in 2010 but split just as the song was released

“You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed,” sings Swift, which dozens of fans re-posted underneath the throwback.

Gyllenhaal added, “Since 1932, @neweyes_ has provided eyeglasses to people who needed them most. I’m thrilled that they’ve partnered with @theinspireprojectus to create Project Human: Changing the Way We See the World, a speaker series coming to schools and remote learners this fall.”