Whitney Houston Estate Did Not Clear Hologram On Scott Storch Variety Show

A legal battle could be brewing over Whitney Houston’s likeness.

A hologram of the late, great singer appeared at record producer Scott Storch’s variety show on the FilmOn TV network. Storch collaborated with Hologram USA to generate Houston’s hologram, per TMZ. The company also created the 2Pac and Michael Jackson holograms.

The Houston hologram was originally crafted for a performance with Christina Aguilera at “The Voice” 2016 finale; however, the idea was scrapped because Houston’s estate was unsatisfied with the hologram’s appearance.

The hologram’s creator, billionaire Alki David, has improved on Houston’s digital likeness. According to the publication, Alki did not get permission from Houston’s estate to reveal the hologram at Storch’s show.

Allegedly, David believes he does not need approval since he created the hologram. The singer’s estate disagrees and is exploring legal options.