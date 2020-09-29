Meghan Markle Biography Can Be Used As Evidence Against Her Claims In Tabloid Case, High Court Rules

Meghan Markle is facing a setback in her legal case against the Mail on Sunday.

According to Deadline, the High Court in the U.K. ruled against the Duchess of Sussex and in favour of Associated Newspapers, which owns the Mail on Sunday, using contents of the biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family as evidence.

Markle is suing the publisher for publishing private information in the form of a private letter to her father Thomas Markle.

Associated Newspapers had recently applied to amend its written evidence in the case to claim that Markle “co-operated with the authors of the recently published book Finding Freedom to put out their version of certain events,” thus undermining her claim to privacy.

Markle’s attorney denied that she had supplied information to the biographers, arguing to the court, “The claimant and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs to the authors for the book.”

The High Court sided with Associated Newspapers, allowing the book to be used as evidence, but adding that Markle was entitled to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal, and warned that the evidence claim could collapse should the case go to trial.