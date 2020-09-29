Meghan Markle Gushes Over Prince Harry And Son Archie During Powerful Speech At Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit

Meghan Markle is loving her quarantine time with husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, spoke with Ellen McGirt at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit on Tuesday about “how our experiences online shape our communities offline and how we rebuild our digital spaces to create humane tech.” But Markle also snuck in a little update about little Archie, 1.

The virtual summit celebrates the world’s most extraordinary leadership from women in business, government, philanthropy, education and the arts. This year’s theme is “Rising To The New Reality.”

"If you listen to what I actually say, it’s not controversial." Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, joined the #FortuneMPW Summit and shared her advice for speaking out on important issues: https://t.co/pSn3nFrdtQ pic.twitter.com/4bJ9NBoTuD — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) September 29, 2020

“We are all going through a reset and we are all going through a moment of reckoning – and probably a reevaluation of what really matters. For me, it’s been amazing to spend time with my husband and watch our little one grow and that’s where our attention has been,” Markle said. “In addition to, of course, how we can be a part of the change of energy that so many people are craving right now and whatever we can do to help in that capacity.”

Markle also addressed their new Archewell Foundation, “Part of our focus with the Archewell Foundation is to just ensure that we are helping foster healthy positive communities online and off for our collective wellbeing.”

She added, “There are things that we can each do actively every day and it really just includes not contributing to or even clicking on misinformation and when you know something is wrong, reporting on it, talking about it, ensuring that the facts are getting out there… It’s like we live in the future when you’re talking about bots and trolls and all of these things. It seems so fantastical, but that’s actually the current state of affairs and that is shaping how we interact with each other online and off – and that’s the piece that’s important. It transcends into how you interact with anyone around you and certainly your own relationship with yourself.”

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, concludes her conversation with @ellmcgirt with a quote from Georgia O'Keefe: "I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free." #FortuneMPW — Fortune MPW (@FortuneMPW) September 29, 2020

