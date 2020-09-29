Chace Crawford And Drew Barrymore Go Head-To-Head In Eyebrows Dance-Off

Chace Crawford put his famous eyebrows to work while joining in on the latest episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

“The Boys” star faced off against host Drew Barrymore in a hilarious eyebrow dancing contest.

“How do you feel about the fact that there are fan pages with your eyebrows?” asked Barrymore at the beginning of the segment.

Crawford replied, “That’s weird and I don’t know. I guess the big eyebrows are in.”

After informing the actor that she grew up in the era of “Brooke Shields,” where big eyebrows were “everything,” Barrymore then challenged Crawford to an Eyebrows Dance-Off.

“I’ve never done it before but I feel like I want to start a movement, this is #eyebrowdance. We are kicking if off with none other than Mr. Eyebrows, Mr. Everything, Chace Crawford. I said let’s pick three different types of music we’re going to kick it off with jazz,” explained Barrymore.

They then proceeded to wiggle their eyebrows to the beat of jazz, hiphop and ’80s pop music.

Crawford also opened up about his role playing The Deep on “The Boys”.

He added, “It’s a lot of fun for me to do something totally different and play this dark, interesting, defective character.”

