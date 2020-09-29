Join The Coven In The Trailer For ‘The Craft: Legacy’

Something wicked comes this way in Netflix’s “The Craft: Legacy”.

Blumhouse Productions dropped the trailer on Tuesday for their take on the cult film “The Craft”.

The film follows a young girl Lily (Cailee Spaeny) as she moves to a new town and befriends three young witches, ultimately joining their coven. The trailer hints at in-fighting and tension as the witches come into their power.

The film also stars Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Michelle Monaghan, as well as David Duchovny.

The original 1996 film attracted a cult following and was a sleeper hit upon release.

“The Craft: Legacy” will be available on demand on Oct. 28.