‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Star Brooke Lynn Hytes Tests Positive For COVID-19

Brooke Lynn Hytes has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after coming into contact with others who had the virus in Toronto.

The “Canada’s Drag Race” judge took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news with fans.

Hytes explained, “I got tested after finding out I had been in contact with a few others early last week in Toronto, during tour break, who tested positive… and it turns out I was as well. I am all tucked away in my quarantine and I’m doing just fine. Symptoms are very mild and for that I am grateful.”

Although the performer is “super upset” about missing some of the “Canada’s Drag Race Drive and Drag” tour, Hytes has been given the clear to be out of quarantine in time for to take part in the Ottawa shows, which are scheduled to take place next week.

The season 11 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” runner-up added, “Please be careful out there. This can happen to ANYBODY at anytime. I followed the rules, and it still got me.”

