Gabrielle Union And NBC Reach ‘Amicable Resolution’ Over Star’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Complaint

Gabrielle Union and NBC have now reached a resolution over the complaint the star filed in June, regarding allegedly getting fired from “America’s Got Talent” after refusing to remain silent on the toxic work environment earlier this year.

Union and NBC released the following joint statement to ET Canada: “We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”

The actress left the show in November 2019 after just one season.

A probe into the show from California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing happened months after her complaint, but found the show “demonstrated an overall culture of diversity.”

The findings also outlined “some areas in which reporting processes could be improved.”