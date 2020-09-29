Kim Kardashian Calls Herself ‘So Lucky’ While Sharing New Photos Of Kanye West And Children

Kim Kardashian shared adorable snapshots of her sweet little family on Tuesday.

The new photos include husband Kanye West, 43, and their daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1.

“How did I get so lucky?!?!?!” she captioned the series of pics she posted on Instagram.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have A ‘Date Night’ Following Rough Patch

The KKW Beauty mogul shared the images amid reported riffs in her marriage to the rapper. The rumours came after West made headlines for admitting to wanting to abort their eldest daughter during his first U.S. presidential rally in July, tweeting about the possibility of divorcing Kardashian, among other things.

Following the damaging remarks, Kardashian addressed West’s battle with bipolar disorder.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Calls For ‘International Observers’ To ‘Prevent Unnecessary Escalation’ Of The Armenia & Azerbaijan Conflict

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote to Instagram. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

She added that West is “a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder.”

Kardashian and West tied the knot in 2014.