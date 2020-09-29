Environmental Protestor Walks The Runway During Dior’s Show At Paris Fashion Week

An environmental protester managed to walk the Dior runway after crashing the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2021 show at Paris Fashion Week.
The activist held a yellow banner emblazoned with the words “WE ARE ALL FASHION VICTIMS,” during the incident which took place on Tuesday.
The climate change group Extinction Rebellion has since claimed responsibility for the act.
“It was a surprise for everybody,” said Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, speaking to WWD.
The woman did not disrupt the flow of the show or speak as she made her way down the catwalk.
″It was so well done, you couldn’t tell what it was,” added Beccari.
Extinction Rebellion previously called for a boycott of the fashion industry due to the sector’s harmful impact on the environment.