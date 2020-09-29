Environmental Protestor Walks The Runway During Dior’s Show At Paris Fashion Week

“It was a surprise for everybody,” said Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, speaking to WWD.

RELATED: Natalie Portman Embroidered Her Dior Cape With Names Of Female Directors Not Nominated At Oscars This Year

The woman did not disrupt the flow of the show or speak as she made her way down the catwalk.

″It was so well done, you couldn’t tell what it was,” added Beccari.

RELATED: Dior Invokes #MeToo In Feminist-Inspired Fashion Show

Extinction Rebellion previously called for a boycott of the fashion industry due to the sector’s harmful impact on the environment.