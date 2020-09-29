Sharon Van Etten Covers ‘Hurt’ By Nine Inch Nails For Suicide Prevention Awareness

Sharon Van Etten shares her own “Hurt” in support of others experiencing similar pain.

Van Etten joined forces with Sounds of Savings’ Song That Found Me at the Right Time series for a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ version of “Hurt”. The series is a collaboration with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in support of Suicide Prevention Month.

RELATED: Ginger Zee Raises Awareness Of National Suicide Prevention

“In my life, when I’ve accepted help are the times when I have overcome [my problems],” she shared. “I found the road, ya know? It was like somebody opened the gate to a road that I knew was a better road.”

“Even if it’s a different road, at least it’s moving,” Van Etten continued. “And you’re moving forward to something else then this dark place alone. Wouldn’t you rather go down a road with someone you care about that wants to help you? Sometimes it does take an outside perspective for you to understand yourself better.”

RELATED: ‘Suicide Squad’ Unveils Character Casting & First Teaser

“Hurt” was originally released by Nine Inch Nails in 1994 as part of the band’s sophomore studio album, The Downward Spiral. The song was also famously covered by Johnny Cash.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

You can also call the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Helpline toll-free at 1-867-979-3333.