Emma Roberts Stars In Netflix’s New Christmas Rom-Com ‘Holidate’

Christmas is coming early to Netflix with the arrival of the festive rom-com, “Holidate”.

“We’re The Millers” actress Emma Roberts is set to star in the holiday-themed flick alongside “Point Break” actor Luke Bracey.

The official synopsis for the movie says: “Sloane and Jackson hate the holidays. They constantly find themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates. But when these two strangers meet one particularly bad Christmas, they make a pact to be each other’s ‘holidate’ for every festive occasion throughout the next year.”

The movie also features Frances Fisher, Kristin Chenoweth, Andrew Bachelor and Jessica Capshaw among its all-star cast.

“Holidate” lands on Netflix on Oct. 28.

Other movies set to arrive to the streaming platform for Christmas 2020 include “The Christmas Chronicles 2”, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” starring Keegan-Michael Key and Dolly Parton’s “Christmas On The Square”.