Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis And More To Star In Netflix Holiday Movie ‘Christmas On The Square’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images
It’s definitely going to be a Holly Dolly Christmas this year.

The country icon, 74, is bringing one of her original Christmas songs, “Christmas On The Square”, off her upcoming holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, to life for Netflix.

Not only will Parton star and produce, but so will Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams and Jeanine Mason. “Grey’s Anatomy”‘s Debbie Allen is set to direct.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Christmas On The Square” follows Baranski’s Regina, “a rich and nasty woman who returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel (Parton), Regina starts to have a change of heart.”

A Holly Dolly Christmas drops Oct. 2, while “Christmas On The Square” premieres on Netflix on Nov. 22.

