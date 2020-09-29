Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis And More To Star In Netflix Holiday Movie ‘Christmas On The Square’

It’s definitely going to be a Holly Dolly Christmas this year.

The country icon, 74, is bringing one of her original Christmas songs, “Christmas On The Square”, off her upcoming holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, to life for Netflix.

#ChristmasOnTheSquare is out now! This song puts a bluegrass twist on Christmas…I even had my friends @RhondaVincent13 and @DarrinVincent join as special guests ❤️ I hope this song fills you with the joy of Christmas! https://t.co/wwEKoOhcYL pic.twitter.com/JVyEP6uDsQ — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 29, 2020

Not only will Parton star and produce, but so will Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams and Jeanine Mason. “Grey’s Anatomy”‘s Debbie Allen is set to direct.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Christmas On The Square” follows Baranski’s Regina, “a rich and nasty woman who returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel (Parton), Regina starts to have a change of heart.”

#ChristmasOnTheSquare is more than just a song…it’s also a musical! Watch my newest movie, directed by @msdebbieallen and starring Christine Baranski, @JeniferLewis and so many other talented folks, November 22 on @netflixfamily ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xPDxMV9elX — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) September 29, 2020

A Holly Dolly Christmas drops Oct. 2, while “Christmas On The Square” premieres on Netflix on Nov. 22.