Cardi B Slams Kentucky Attorney General’s ‘Bulls**t A** Story’ About Breonna Taylor

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Cardi B. Photo: CPImages
Cardi B. Photo: CPImages — Photo: CPImages

Cardi B is clapping back at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in a big way.

RELATED: Joy Reid Talks To Jimmy Fallon About The Decision In The Breonna Taylor

A new ballistics report contradicted Cameron’s claims that Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot a police officer before the cops fired back and fatally struck Taylor.

“I told you motherf**kers,” Cardi said in an Instagram video. “I did a video a couple of days ago talking about this — that I will not believe the [Attorney General] or a f**king D.A. office with this bulls**t a** story that they took so long to put out about this Breonna Taylor s**t.”

“I told y’all… I’m not going to believe the story because I heard the story out of Breonna Taylor’s own momma,” she continued. “So what am I going to believe? Breonna Taylor’s momma or these motherf**kers? I’m going with Breonna Taylor’s momma.”

RELATED: Charles Barkley Suffers Backlash After Comments On Breonna Taylor Case

Cameron announced that only one officer would be charged in connection with Taylor’s death. Last week, a grand jury indicted Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment for gunfire that hit the walls of Taylor’s white neighbours.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP